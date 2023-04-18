Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 302,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 44,746 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,146,000. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $118.71. The stock had a trading volume of 131,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,970. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

