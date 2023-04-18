Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Covea Finance

Covea Finance trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.4% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Covea Finance’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $28,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.47.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $267.57. 933,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,224. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.77. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.