Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of INUV opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 49.16% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Inuvo by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,260,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Inuvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 740.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 203,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 179,124 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Inuvo by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Inuvo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,643,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. 16.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the business of developing and selling information technology solutions for marketing and advertising. Its products and services include IntentKey and CampSight. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

