Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of INUV opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.14.
Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 49.16% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.
Inuvo, Inc engages in the business of developing and selling information technology solutions for marketing and advertising. Its products and services include IntentKey and CampSight. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.
