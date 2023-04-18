Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $15.36. Approximately 276,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 343,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Oil Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000.

About Invesco DB Oil Fund

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

