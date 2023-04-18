Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio (IVPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio (LON:IVPB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio Price Performance
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio stock opened at GBX 134.50 ($1.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 137.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 132.25. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio has a twelve month low of GBX 110.50 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 163.80 ($2.03). The company has a market capitalization of £5.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2,241.67.
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio Company Profile
