Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio (IVPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio (LON:IVPB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio Price Performance

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio stock opened at GBX 134.50 ($1.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 137.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 132.25. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio has a twelve month low of GBX 110.50 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 163.80 ($2.03). The company has a market capitalization of £5.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2,241.67.

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio Company Profile

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Share Portfolio is a multi-asset mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity, fixed income and commodities markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE World Index World.

