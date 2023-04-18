Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Copperwynd Financial LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2,137.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,956 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.6% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $318.69. The company had a trading volume of 18,465,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,476,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.56. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $347.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

