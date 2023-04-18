Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for April 18th (ANFGF, ARHVF, BJRI, BRO, CB, CMCSA, CNI, D.UN, DHR, DRETF)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 18th:

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $69.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $229.00 price target on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $44.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$18.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $285.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $275.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $103.00 price target on the stock.

Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$18.50 price target on the stock.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. JMP Securities currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $150.00 target price on the stock.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $165.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $175.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a buy rating. They currently have $355.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $175.00.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $424.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $301.00.

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

