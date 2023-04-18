Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Monster Beverage (MNST)

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/7/2023 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $57.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $59.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Monster Beverage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Monster Beverage was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.50 to $56.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.50 to $57.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.50 to $52.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Monster Beverage was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

3/1/2023 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.50 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.5 %

MNST traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,088. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 75,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $3,898,552.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,399.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $29,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

