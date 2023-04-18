InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $1.23 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVIV. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $119,000. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InVivo Therapeutics

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

