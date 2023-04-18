iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN) Stock Price Up 2.7%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.13 and last traded at $33.88. Approximately 20,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 26,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20.

Institutional Trading of iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.86% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.