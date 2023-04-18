IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Covea Finance

Covea Finance reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73,104 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.94. The stock had a trading volume of 188,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,095. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $249.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

