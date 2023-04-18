IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Trading Down 2.1 %

IRIX stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.25. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 333,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 799,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 236,715 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

