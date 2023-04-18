Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 542 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $492.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.31. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $548.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.