Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Invests $213,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $189.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $214.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

