Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Invests $378,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.73. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

