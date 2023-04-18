Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,094,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,611,000. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,594,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $249.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.16. The company has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $278.13.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

