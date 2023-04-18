iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

TLT stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,479,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,222,848. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $123.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.00.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.269 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.