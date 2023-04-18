iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

IEFA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,397,259 shares. The firm has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.59.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

