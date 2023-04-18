iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,619,000 after buying an additional 258,658 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $74.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.80. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

