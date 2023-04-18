iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD) Shares Acquired by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBHD. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period.

Shares of IBHD stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83.

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024.

