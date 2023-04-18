iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,746 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.16% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $36,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $177,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.69. 120,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.56 and a 200 day moving average of $120.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.