iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.69% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $9,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,802,000 after purchasing an additional 78,683 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 647.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 52,943 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,647,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 368.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 33,260 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $155.75 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.66. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

