iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stake Raised by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 263.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.21% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,546,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,792,000 after buying an additional 179,609 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,071,000 after buying an additional 127,055 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $283.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.69. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $247.38 and a 12-month high of $295.93.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.