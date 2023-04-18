Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ISR opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.48. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.45.

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

