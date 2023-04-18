Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.75

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.75 and last traded at C$12.68, with a volume of 433726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32. The company has a market cap of C$15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

In related news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 65,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total value of C$774,670.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,687 shares in the company, valued at C$693,680.34. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.