JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,600 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 136,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 327.2 days.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

JD Sports Fashion stock remained flat at $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists of JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

