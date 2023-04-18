Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues Earnings Results

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY23 guidance to $10.60-10.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $431.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,698,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,339,000 after purchasing an additional 80,818 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,280,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

