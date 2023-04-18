JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 2,870

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,670 ($33.04) to GBX 2,870 ($35.52) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.12) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,250 ($27.84) to GBX 2,330 ($28.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,573 ($31.84) to GBX 2,661 ($32.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($35.39) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,660 ($32.92) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bellway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,593.50 ($32.09).

Shares of Bellway stock traded up GBX 26 ($0.32) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,366 ($29.28). The stock had a trading volume of 271,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,761. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 1,572 ($19.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,579 ($31.91). The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of £2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,314.44, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,151.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,027.16.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

