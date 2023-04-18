JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.42

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 320.19 ($3.96) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £266.40 million, a P/E ratio of -156.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 342.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 335.97. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 239.50 ($2.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 451.54 ($5.59).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joanne Wong bought 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.12) per share, with a total value of £1,796.76 ($2,223.44). 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

