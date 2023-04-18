Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the March 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 335,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

NASDAQ:JWACR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. 1,492,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,137. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

