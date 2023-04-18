Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Danske

Danske started coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Kahoot! ASA Stock Performance

KHOTF stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Kahoot! ASA has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.

About Kahoot! ASA

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

