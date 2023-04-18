Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Danske

Danske started coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Kahoot! ASA Stock Performance
KHOTF stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Kahoot! ASA has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.
About Kahoot! ASA
