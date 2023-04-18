Kava Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.64 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00003070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $452.18 million and approximately $15.64 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00070589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00041867 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00022692 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 484,176,315 tokens and its circulating supply is 484,170,071 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

