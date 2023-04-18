Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Update

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the March 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Kirin Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of KNBWY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,172. Kirin has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.37.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

