Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Acquires 7,647 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned 0.30% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $24,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,357 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $25,033,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,030 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,127.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 893,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 820,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after acquiring an additional 756,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,530. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

