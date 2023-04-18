Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $31.61 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.6% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $31,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,786,361,000 after purchasing an additional 126,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $636,218,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,841,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,015,000 after buying an additional 169,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.13.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GS traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,359,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,554. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.62 by $0.17. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

