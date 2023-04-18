Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Purchases 964 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.33. 4,681,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,672,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.