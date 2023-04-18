Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 138 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $372.03. The stock had a trading volume of 731,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

