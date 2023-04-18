Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 524 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,787 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,845 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.00. 565,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.23. The company has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

