Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 840 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $21,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.20. 1,181,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,205. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $113.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

