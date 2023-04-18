Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 84,037 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 84,037 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,471. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average is $67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -7.37%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.48.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

