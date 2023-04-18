Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Trims Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $17,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,195 shares of company stock worth $2,666,325 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

YUM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.33. 825,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.30. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $137.61.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.94.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

