KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KNOP. B. Riley lowered their price target on KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Performance

NYSE KNOP opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.

