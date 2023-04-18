Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Up 68.1% in March

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the March 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Komatsu Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:KMTUY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.39. 52,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,470. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Komatsu has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $26.44.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Komatsu had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 11.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Komatsu will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Komatsu Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

(Get Rating)

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.