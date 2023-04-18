Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Short Interest Update

Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

KONMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Konami Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CLSA lowered Konami Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Konami Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Konami Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Konami Group stock traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176. Konami Group has a one year low of C$20.68 and a one year high of C$34.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.85.

Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The company's Digital Entertainment Business manufactures and sells amusement machines with arcade games, computer and video games, mobile games, and card games.

