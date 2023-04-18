KonPay (KON) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

KonPay (KON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. KonPay has a market cap of $126.85 million and $16.95 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KonPay has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One KonPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0881 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

