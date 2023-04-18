Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $492.66 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $548.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $500.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.31.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 507.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,226,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,930,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,175,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.