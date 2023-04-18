Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Short Interest Update

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,390,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 9,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 719,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.8 days.

Leap Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of LPTX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. 233,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,651. Leap Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 137,159 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 485,000 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,349,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 228,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

