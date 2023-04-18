Leeward Investments LLC MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,333 shares during the period. Encompass Health comprises 1.9% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.73% of Encompass Health worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 67.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 157.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EHC. Barclays boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $61.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.67. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $73.76.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 5.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

