Leeward Investments LLC MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $20,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 28.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $272.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $323.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.34.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.27%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

