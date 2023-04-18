Leeward Investments LLC MA Decreases Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.42% of Cactus worth $16,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Cactus by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cactus by 334.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,430,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,513 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cactus by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,722,000 after purchasing an additional 114,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Cactus by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 195,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WHD. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Cactus Stock Down 0.3 %

WHD opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $187.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.35 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cactus news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $142,772.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,021.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

